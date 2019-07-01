Glastonbury security guard found dead in his tent

The unnamed guard had not been on shift for 24 hours

A security guard for Glastonbury has been found dead in his tent.

The guard, who was in his 60s, was discovered in his tent at 5pm on Sunday evening (June 30), police have confirmed.

He had been working nightshifts over the weekend but had not been working for 24 hours before his death.

The man had been working for security firm G4S, who provided 25 security guards to help patrol the festival. He has not yet been named but his next-of-kin have been informed of his death.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police said: “At 5pm yesterday, we were made aware of the sudden death of a man in his 60s on one of the campsites at Glastonbury Festival. Officers attended and are satisfied the man’s death is not suspicious. The coroner has been informed.”

G4S, who provide security for many high-profile events, gave their condolences to the guard’s family.

The firm said in a statement: “At 5pm on June 30, one of our employees was found dead in his tent at Glastonbury Festival, where he had been working as a security officer. The next-of-kin have been informed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.”

As of 2pm on Sunday afternoon, police were reporting that crime was significantly down at this year’s festival compared to the previous Glastonbury in 2017. Avon and Somerset Police had made 13 arrests.

There were 96 reported crimes, a fall of 42 per cent from 2017. Drug offences were down to 13, a 64 per cent fall from the 36 reported two years ago.

The other offences were listed as criminal damage, public order, vehicle offences, and low-level assaults.