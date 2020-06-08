Glastonbury’s Shangri-La team launch new VR festival Lost Horizon

The team behind Glastonbury Festival‘s famed Shangri-La area have announced Lost Horizon, a new virtual reality festival.

Set to take place online July 3-4, Lost Horizon will see Shangri-La team up with VRJAM and Sansar “to create the world’s largest independent music festival in virtual reality.”

Lost Horizon is described as “a real festival in a virtual world: a fully interactive and multi-stage event to explore via PC, VR or mobile app or streamed live and direct to wherever you are on the planet.”

Advertisement

A full lineup of musical talent, including Fatboy Slim, Frank Turner, Carl Cox, Skream, Pete Tong, Sasha, Seth Troxler and Eats Everything, has been curated for the event, which you can see in full below.

YES! HERE IT COMES! Check out the amazing line up hitting the virtual stages of #LostHorizonFest on the 3rd & 4th July… it’s gonna go OFF!https://t.co/5nP6uSNhYH pic.twitter.com/oJqH6gxq49 — Shangri-La Glasto (@ShangrilaGlasto) June 8, 2020

Over 200 visual arts pieces have also been created for Lost Horizon, with the works having been curated by ShangrilART on the ongoing theme of human connection. Lost Horizon will ask festivalgoers to donate to The Big Issue and Amnesty International during the festival’s duration.

Shangri-La’s creative director Kaye Dunnings said of Lost Horizon: “Our mission is to pioneer new ways of sharing culture and creating a global community that we feel defines us and our ethos. We need unity more than ever right now, in an industry that is falling away in front of us.

“By creating a digital platform to experience art and music in a new way, we are at the forefront of defining the next generation of live entertainment and creative communities as we know them.”

Lost Horizon will be streamed live and direct via Beatport and Twitch through July 3-4, while it’ll also be broadcast on partner and artist Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts.

Advertisement

Lost Horizon will be available to experience through VR headsets, while those who wish to experience the festival via their PC desktop will need to obtain a free ticket here.

Those who want to visit Lost Horizon through their smartphone will need to download the Lost Horizon mobile app from June 26.

You can find out more information about Lost Horizon here.

The BBC will air a special pop-up Glastonbury channel later this month to celebrate the festival on the weekend (June 24-28) which should’ve marked the Worthy Farm event’s 2020 edition. This year’s festival was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.