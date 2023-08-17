Glastonbury share advice on ticket registration for those hoping to get tickets to 2024 festival

Glastonbury organisers have shared some important information for fans hoping to get tickets to the 2024 festival.

It was announced back in June that next year’s festival will be taking place from Wednesday June 26 through to Sunday June 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton.

Before fans can anticipate getting in the online queue once the sale goes live, it’s essential to register to be able to access tickets, which you can do now from here until 5pm GMT on October 31.

The move was adopted by Glastonbury to help cut down on touts. Each general admission ticket will come with a photo of the ticket holder printed on it.

Any Glastonbury ticket registrations submitted prior to 2020 need to be reviewed before our next ticket sale at https://t.co/Iesl4ov8Ga and the details confirmed. Please also take a moment to review the details and photo(s) we have on file, submitting a more recent photo if… — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) August 17, 2023

The festival’s Twitter (X) page has now posted on today (August 17) that any Glastonbury ticket registrations submitted prior to 2020 need to be reviewed and confirmed before the next ticket sale. You can do that here.

They also wrote: “Please also take a moment to review the details and photo(s) we have on file, submitting a more recent photo if your existing one is no longer of a good likeness, and make any other necessary amendments to your registered information no later than 30th September 2023.”

Upon clicking the registration link, you will be asked to re-enter your email, which will be followed by an e-mail from Glastonbury containing your registration number(s) and unique links which will let you view, edit or delete your details, or update your registration photo to a more recent image.

For fans that registered prior to 2020 who intend to buy tickets for 2024 Festival or in future years, all details will need to be reviewed/ updated and confirmed no later than Saturday, September 30 2023. If you do not confirm pre-2020 registration details, they will be deleted on Monday, October 2, 2023 and fans will be required to submit a new registration.

You can find more instructions on the website along with NME‘s full guide on how to secure tickets for 2024.

An exact date for the ticket sale for Glastonbury 2024 is yet to be announced, but it’s expected to take place at some point during November 2023.

Straight after this year’s festival, which saw performances from from the likes of Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Lana Del Rey, Phoenix, Queens Of The Stone Age and many more, rumours began to swirl about who might possibly be headlining in 2024.

So far, the speculations range from The 1975, Beyoncé and Harry Styles. You can find NME‘s full list of rumoured performers here.

For the 2023 instalment of the iconic festival, highlights ranged from John’s career-spanning farewell performance – which NME described as “one of the festival’s best-ever headline sets” – Foo Fighters‘ surprise set which finally revealed the identity of the mystery band The Churnups and Cate Blanchett’s dance performance on-stage with Sparks. You can catch up on all of the final day’s action on NME’s liveblog.