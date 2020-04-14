Glastonbury start sharing stage-by-stage playlists of acts booked for 2020

Glastonbury has begun sharing stage-by-stage playlists compiling artists that were booked to play this summer’s festival – you can listen below.

Set to take place in June, the 50th anniversary of the Worthy Farm event was cancelled last month due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The initial line-up poster for 2020 had been revealed in the previous week.

Posting on Glastonbury’s official Twitter account this evening (April 14), organisers wrote that they “thought it’d be nice to update our main stages playlists on Spotify with the acts who would’ve been gracing those stages” this year.

We thought it'd be nice to update our main stages playlists on Spotify with the acts who would've been gracing those stages at #Glastonbury2020. We begin with the John Peel Stage… https://t.co/8sEIVv7Q7t — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 14, 2020

“We begin with the John Peel Stage…” they added, appearing to confirm that further stage run-downs would be revealed over the coming weeks. You can see that tweet above.

The ‘John Peel Stage 2020’ playlist includes music from Primal Scream, The Big Moon, Clairo, Soccer Mommy, Editors, Glass Animals, FKA twigs and more.

Last year, Glastonbury shared individual playlists for the Pyramid Stage, Other Stage, John Peel Stage, West Holts and The Park.

This comes after Glasto boss Michael Eavis posted a playlist containing “tracks that remind him of the festival’s first decade”. The collection was accompanied by a passage written by Eavis in which he looked back on his experiences at Worthy Farm in the ’70s.

Announcing Glastonbury 2020’s cancellation last month, Michael and Emily Eavis said: “We’re so sorry that this decision has been made. It was not through choice. But we look forward to welcoming you back to these fields next year and until then, we send our love and support to all of you.”