Glastonbury share ‘virtual’ guide to celebrate festival from home

Glastonbury organisers have shared a “virtual line-up” collating the upcoming coverage and online content that will be available in celebration of the festival’s 50th-anniversary.

The Worthy Farm bash’s 2020 edition – due to be headlined by Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift – was cancelled in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the week that would have seen the gates being opened, an official breakdown of “the full festival experience” has today (June 21) been posted on Glastonbury’s official website.

Topped by the BBC’s extensive coverage plan, the online bill includes 2020 mainstage Spotify playlists, a portal allowing punters to upload their photo memories and the recently announced V&A online exhibition.

Fans will also be able to explore individual Glastonbury areas such as Block 9, The Common, The Glade and Unfairground – who will each be offering up live-streams and new content over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Glasto Latino will host streamed dance classes as well as sharing daily footage of the action from 2019. Those behind The Park’s Stonebridge Bar, meanwhile, will be inviting their customers to enjoy special guest mixes and participate in “communal Twitter drinks”.

“Huge thanks to all of the areas and stages who’ve put together so much fantastic virtual entertainment for you to enjoy,” a statement reads.

“We hope you have a wonderful #GlastoAtHome experience and we can’t wait to welcome you back here in 2021.”

Meanwhile, R.A.E has been announced as the winner of Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition 2020. Organisers opted to go ahead with the annual contest as planned, unveiling the results via Twitter instead of their usual ceremony at Pilton Working Men’s Club.