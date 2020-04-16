Glastonbury shares Park Stage playlist of acts booked for 2020

Glastonbury has shared another stage-by-stage playlist compiling artists who were booked to perform at the 2020 festival.

Earlier this week, organisers shared a playlist featuring acts that were set to perform on the John Peel stage including music from Primal Scream, The Big Moon, Clairo, Soccer Mommy, Editors, Glass Animals, FKA twigs and more.

Now organisers have released a list of songs for acts who were set to appear on the Park Stage including Laura Marling, Phoebe Bridgers, Fontaines D.C., JARV IS, EOB, Caribou and headliners the Manic Street Preachers. You can see the list below.

“Here’s another of our main stage playlists, updated with the artists who would’ve been playing there at #Glastonbury2020. This time, it’s the turn of The Park Stage,” a statement posted on Twitter read.

Headliners the Manics promised that their set would be be quite a celebration when they were first announced back in March.

Bassist Nicky Wire told NME at the time: “We wanted to play Glastonbury because we’re not selling anything. It’s not a big promo run, we haven’t got an album out, there’s no pressure – it’s just us having a real sense of fun about it. It’s something a bit off-kilter.”

But the 50th anniversary of the Worthy Farm event was cancelled last month due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The initial line-up poster for 2020 had been revealed in the previous week.

Announcing Glastonbury 2020’s cancellation, Michael and Emily Eavis said: “We’re so sorry that this decision has been made. It was not through choice. But we look forward to welcoming you back to these fields next year and until then, we send our love and support to all of you.”

Last year, Glastonbury shared individual playlists for the Pyramid Stage, Other Stage, John Peel Stage, West Holts and The Park.

This comes after Glasto boss Michael Eavis recently posted a playlist containing “tracks that remind him of the festival’s first decade”. The collection was accompanied by a passage written by Eavis in which he looked back on his experiences at Worthy Farm in the ’70s.