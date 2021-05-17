Glastonbury shares sneak peek of HAIM performing at Stone Circle for Live At Worthy Farm

Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of HAIM rehearsing for their Live At Worthy Farm set this Saturday (May 22).

The band will join Coldplay, Wolf Alice, Kano, IDLES, Michael Kiwanuka and other acts for Glastonbury’s livestreamed mini festival, which will take viewers on a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”. Glastonbury Festival was cancelled for the second year running earlier in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In festival organiser Eavis’ picture, HAIM can be seen shrouded in dry ice while performing inside the festival site’s Stone Circle, which is a popular place for revellers to gather. Eavis captioned the image shared earlier today (May 17) with: “HAIM. I love these women, what a band.#liveatworthyfarm”

NME spoke to the LA band last week at the BRIT awards, where they won Best International Group, about their forthcoming Live At Worthy Farm gig. “We’ve heard that it’s going to be raining, so I’m hoping that it’s very muddy,” said guitarist and keyboardist Alana Haim. “We actually don’t know what to expect, it’s going to be pretty crazy. I just want to get back to the farm.”

Lead vocalist and guitarist Danielle Haim added: “Glastonbury is our favourite festival that we’ve ever played. This time is going to be really special because we haven’t played ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘ at all – so we’ve been rehearsing pretty hard.”

Bassist Este Haim, meanwhile, had slightly muddier ambitions for when she gets to the farm. “I want to be at the Stone Circle and then swan dive into mud and then come out the other end at the end of the set. Maybe that’s what I’ll do.”

Other sneak peeks at upcoming performances have been shared by the Glastonbury crew in the run up to the event, which sees a repeat broadcast on Sunday (May 23).

In one photo, Jorja Smith can be seen playing with her band under a big tree on the Worthy Farm site. Images from Róisín Murphy and Honey Dijon’s set were also shared, with the former pictured pulling a dramatic pose while singing and the latter behind the decks.

📸 @JorjaSmith, #LiveAtWorthyFarm Watch our global livestream event, Sat 22 May (with encore screenings on Sun 23 May). Tickets: https://t.co/QTGMwcTlhK pic.twitter.com/jHBlOLygjD — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 16, 2021

As well as live music sets, Live At Worthy Farm will also feature special guest appearances from PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Kae Tempest, George The Poet, Kurupt FM, Little Amal and Michael Eavis, who will each provide a “unique spoken word narrative”.

The event will be shown in cinemas across the UK as well as being available to stream in the comfort of fans’ homes. Tickets for the event are available to purchase here now.