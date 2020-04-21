Glastonbury shares West Holts Stage playlist of artists booked for 2020

Glastonbury has shared yet another playlist compiling artists who were booked to perform at this year’s festival.

Set to take place in June, the 50th anniversary of the Worthy Farm event was cancelled last month due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The initial line-up poster for 2020 had been revealed in the previous week.

Last Tuesday, Glasto organisers said they “thought it’d be nice to update our main stages playlists on Spotify with the acts who would’ve been gracing those stages” this year. So far they have posted two editions: the Park Stage and the John Peel Stage.

Tonight (April 21), Glastonbury continued the run-down by sharing their official West Holts Stage 2020 playlist. “Next up in our series of main stage playlists updated with the acts who would’ve been playing there at #Glastonbury2020 is West Holts. Enjoy!” read the post’s caption.

Featured on the 19-track playlist are the likes of Thom Yorke, Celeste, Brittany Howard, The Isley Brothers, Kelis, Thundercat and TLC. You can listen in full above via Spotify.

Announcing Glastonbury 2020’s cancellation in March, Michael and Emily Eavis said: “We’re so sorry that this decision has been made. It was not through choice. But we look forward to welcoming you back to these fields next year and until then, we send our love and support to all of you.”

Earlier this month, Glasto boss Michael Eavis posted a playlist containing “tracks that remind him of the festival’s first decade”. It was accompanied by a passage written by Eavis in which he looked back on his experiences at Worthy Farm in the ’70s.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury has donated “several thousand” ponchos to hospitals across the south-west of England who are in need of personal protective equipment (PPE).