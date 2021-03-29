Glastonbury Festival teases new project called ‘Live At Worthy Farm’

Glastonbury has teased an upcoming project called ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ with a mysterious new video – you can watch it below.

The cryptic clip sees the festival’s Stone Circle area being illuminated by various flashing lights, and is soundtracked by droning distorted bass. At the end of footage, we’re presented with the hashtag #LiveAtWorthyFarm.

Shared via the official Glastonbury Festival Twitter account earlier today (March 29), the post has also been retweeted by the event’s co-organiser Emily Eavis. Further information has not yet been shared.

It comes after Eavis confirmed that Glasto had applied for a licence to hold a concert on Worthy Farm this September, around the time the annual Pilton Party would traditionally take place on the site.

“Of course, we’ve no idea yet whether we’ll able to do that, but we wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance,” she explained. “Unlikely we’ll have any news for a couple of months – but will let you know right here when we do.”

Further details have since been reported on the potential event, which claimed it would span two days (Friday-Saturday) and serve alcohol between 2pm and 11pm. The concert would not include on-site camping for attendees, the report said.

The new teaser could also signal a special programme of live-streamed sets from Worthy Farm, an idea Emily Eavis spoke about earlier this year.

“A lot of big artists have been in touch offering to perform for us at the farm, so we’re doing everything we can to make that happen,” she said. “We would love to build a show that can be watched at home by people all over the world, and of course it would be a useful way for us to make some very welcome income.”

Glastonbury Festival was cancelled back in January for the second consecutive year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, live music is on course to return from June 21 in line with the government’s staged ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown.