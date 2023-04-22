Glastonbury to give away tickets in ‘Willy Wonka’ style via Oxfam

Glastonbury Festival is giving away tickets to the 2023 event, via limited edition Tony’s Chocolonely bars.

Glastonbury 2023 is set to take place June 21 – 25. Elton John, Guns N’Roses and Arctic Monkeys are set to headline the Pyramid Stage, while the likes of Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Lil Nas X, Christine And The Queens and Manic Street Preachers will also appear across the weekend.

As it stands, tickets for the 2023 festival are completely sold out. The first main batch of tickets went on sale back in November – with coach and ticket packages selling out in under 25 minutes. Later, the general sale saw all tickets go in just over an hour, with organisers announcing that “demand far exceeded supply”.

A resale for refunded coach packages took place earlier this week with tickets selling out in 10 minutes. Tomorrow morning (April 23), any refunded Glastonbury tickets will be put on sale.

Tony’s Chocolonely, the impact company on a mission to end modern slavery and child labour in the chocolate industry, is giving fans another way into Worthy Farm though.

The company has teamed up with Glastonbury to release a series of limited-edition chocolate bars. Available to buy from Oxfam stores and online now, all profits from the bars will go towards poverty-fighting charity Oxfam but hidden inside five of the bars will be a pair of tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2023.

Calling all #Glastonbury ticket hunters! If you want to be in with a chance to win tickets, get yourself down to your local Oxfam shop the @TonysChocoUK_IE x @glastonbury bars are flying off the shelves! 🎪 Follow this link for your nearest Oxfam shop: https://t.co/VoE743Qk9X pic.twitter.com/cWyMwGdt4s — Oxfam (@oxfamgb) April 22, 2023

Nicola Matthews, head of marketing at Tony’s Chocolonely said: “Tony’s Chocolonely and Oxfam are united in the mission to eradicate the injustice of poverty – the root cause of child labour and modern slavery in the cocoa industry. And Glastonbury Festival is widely regarded as the most sustainable festival in the world due to its passion for protecting the environment on Worthy Farm and beyond.”

“The festival also gives millions of pounds to its supported charities each year,” she continues. “It is incredibly exciting that Oxfam and Glastonbury are willing to support this partnership and amplify our mission with their shoppers and audiences.”

Oxfam’s trading director Lorna Fallon added: “And as a long-standing partner and huge fan of Glastonbury this is a lovely opportunity to bring our shoppers a chance to go to the Festival this year. These super special chocolate bars could be anywhere across our shop network and the Oxfam Online Shop.”

“The race is now on if you’re searching for a Choco Coupon!”

Speaking to NME, Duran Duran recently confirmed they’d “love” to play Glastonbury in the near future. “We just need to get the right slot, that’s all,” said Simon Le Bon.

“We have had the chance to do it before, but it wasn’t playing the main stage and I think we’d like to be doing that for sure,” he added. “I’m sure we’re in negotiations [with Glastonbury], and if not, we will be.”