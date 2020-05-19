Glastonbury urge public to stay away from festival site during lockdown

Glastonbury organisers have urged the public to stay away from the festival site, having been made aware of an “increasing numbers of visitors” travelling to Worthy Farm.

Due to take place next month, Glasto’s 50th anniversary edition was cancelled in March amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Earlier today (May 19), a statement was shared on the official Glastonbury website titled ‘Please Do Not Visit Worthy Farm’.

Advertisement

“Worthy Farm and its surrounding farms are private property and, given the current circumstances, the land used by Glastonbury Festival is closed to the public,” the message begins.

“Despite this, we have seen increasing numbers of visitors attempting to access the site used by the Festival.

“For the sake of those who continue to work and live on the site, we would ask that you please do not consider visiting. Those who do attempt to access the site will be asked to leave.”

The statement comes after UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced an easing of the country’s lockdown restrictions on May 10, with members of the public now permitted to drive to other destinations and “take more and even unlimited” time outside.

Announcing Glastonbury 2020’s cancellation in March, Michael and Emily Eavis said: “We’re so sorry that this decision has been made. It was not through choice. But we look forward to welcoming you back to these fields next year and until then, we send our love and support to all of you.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, one Glasto-goer has recreated the festival with Lego in his garden. Adam Hardman enlisted the help of housemate Jonathan Oakes to create the piece, which quickly went viral.