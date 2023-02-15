Glastonbury offers fans chance to win tickets by supporting DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal

Glastonbury is offering fans the chance to win tickets to this year’s festival through a prize draw in aid of the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

Member charities of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), including Glasto partner Oxfam, are currently working to support survivors of the recent earthquakes that have devastated the two countries.

The Worthy Farm event has donated 10 pairs of tickets to raise money for the appeal. You can be in with a chance of winning by entering the draw via Crowdfunder before 12pm GMT on Wednesday, March 8. One entry is priced at £10.

Tickets come with a variety of experiences, including a once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch a band from the side of the iconic Pyramid stage on the viewing platform; watch a set from the Other Stage viewing platform; a backstage tour of West Holts, and watch an act from the stage pit.

Emily Eavis, co-organiser of the Glastonbury Festival, said: “With the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria affecting so many people, we wanted to offer a draw of unique Glastonbury 2023 prizes to raise what we can to help with the relief efforts.”

So far, the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal has raised £74.1million to support people who survived the disaster on February 6. Over 35,000 people are known to have died at the time of writing.

Want to win one of 10 pairs of tickets & experiences for Glastonbury 2023? Enter our prize draw at https://t.co/7ea03wZ7sH now! All proceeds go to @oxfamgb's Turkey-Syria Earthquake appeal with @decappeal. pic.twitter.com/fQnXiN5Ruq — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) February 15, 2023

As part of a coordinated effort with other members of the DEC and local partners, Oxfam is helping survivors by supplying of food, clean water and shelter.

Danny Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive Officer at Oxfam GB, commented: “I would like to express our appreciation for Glastonbury’s kind gesture. This will help us to give festival fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while making a real difference to people hit hard by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

“People who have lost everything urgently need vital aid to meet their basic needs while surviving through their grief. The money raised from the prize draw will provide more families and individuals with emergency shelter, winter kits, water and food.”

You can donate and find more information about the DEC’s efforts here.

Additionally, Glastonbury has recently auctioned off 10 ticket/experience packages in aid of food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 sold out last November. General sale tickets were snapped up in one hour, while coach packages went in under 25 minutes. According to organisers, “demand far exceeded supply”.

A resale of any returned tickets is expected to take place in the spring.

Currently, Elton John is the only act to have been confirmed for the festival. He’ll take to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25, for what is being billed as his final-ever UK show. It’ll also mark John’s debut appearance at Worthy Farm.

Last month saw Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan seemingly announce that the band would be playing at Glasto ’23. Arctic Monkeys, meanwhile, have been linked to one of the other two remaining top slots.

The initial line-up poster traditionally arrives in March.