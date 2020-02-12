Glastonbury wins Best Festival In The World at NME Awards 2020

Glastonbury Festival has won the Best Festival In The World Award at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

The Worthy Farm festival was up against the likes of All Points East, Coachella, Fuji Rock, Mad Cool, Parklife, Reading & Leeds, Rock In Rio, Sziget and Wireless.

Festival founder Michael Eavis and organiser Emily Eavis accepted the award on the night from guest presenter Matt Horne, and Michael thanked festivalgoers for helping make Glastonbury “probably the best event in the world.”

“We do not take it for granted, thank you,” Emily added about the support and popularity Glastonbury receives each year.

Glastonbury also picked up Best British Festival at this year’s NME Awards.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis is the recipient of this year’s Godlike Genius Award. The award celebrates Eavis’ outstanding contribution to Glastonbury in its 50th year. She becomes the first non-performer to win the Godlike Genius accolade in almost 20 years.

