Glastonbury’s application for temporary campsite on Worthy Farm approved

An application from Glastonbury Festival for a temporary campsite on Worthy Farm this summer has been approved.

It comes after festival organiser Emily Eavis recently confirmed an application had been made for a “family friendly campsite” on the festival site this summer, in lieu of the festival’s cancellation for a second year in a row.

“It’s so good to dream up plans and hope that some of these things could potentially happen later this year,” Eavis said at the time, also hinting at a two-day concert at the farm in September.

Now, as pointed out by The Glasto Thingy on Twitter, a report from the Mendip Council reveals that the planning application for the campsite has been approved.

Per the report, the application was for “a proposed lawful development certificate for the use of part of Worthy Farm as a temporary campsite for 56 days in 2021 and 28 days in subsequent years,” and has been deemed lawful.

The application to have a temporary campsite on Worthy Farm has been deemed lawful. #Glastonbury Super spotter @Dukeicon working his magic again.https://t.co/dpLxNlPw0E pic.twitter.com/ehSxBAioK4 — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) April 10, 2021

Alongside the proposed camping event and the two-day September concert, Glastonbury is also holding a special livestreamed event, ‘Live At Worthy Farm’, next month.

Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice and Haim are all set to play the concert on May 22, which promises “a five-hour journey through an evening at Worthy Farm,” adding that “it’s going to be like the festival, but without the people.”

While Glastonbury won’t be returning until 2022 at the earliest, other major festivals such as Reading and Leeds and Isle of Wight have confirmed their plans to go ahead this summer.

However, their plans are entirely dependent on the success of the roadmap – including on vaccinations going to plan, COVID-19 variants not causing new problems, and the infection rate sufficiently lowering.

Glastonbury is yet to confirm its dates for 2022, but previously confirmed that current ticket-holders will get the chance to roll over their tickets for the second year in a row.