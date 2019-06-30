Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis hails 2019 edition as “best one yet”

"The greatest show on planet Earth,"

Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis has hailed the festival’s 2019 edition as the “best one yet” as the weekend draw to a close.

Thousands of festival-goers have descended on Worthy Farm for five days of performances from some of the biggest musical names on the planet – including Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure.

But as Glastonbury continues into its final hours, Eavis has hailed the 2019 edition as the best one in the festival’s 49 year history.

“Absolutely, no doubt about it. The greatest show on planet Earth,” she told the Glastonbury Free Press

“This is, without question, the best Glastonbury ever.”

Eavis also described how Stormzy’s performance left her “speechless” after he silenced his doubters with a massive headline slot on the Pyramid Stage.

“I am speechless, that gig was incredible! What a man, she said.

“It was a huge moment for us, up there with the all-time greatest Glastonbury headline performances and one for the history books! The perfect gig. I’m so happy for him, it could not have been better.”

Eavis added: “It also confirmed for me that our crowd is the best in the world. Watching that huge audience lock in and give so much back was very moving. The atmosphere was incredible. But then it has been since the gates opened.”

Glastonbury 2019 will conclude tonight with a headline performance from The Cure. Check back at NME.com for all the latest information.