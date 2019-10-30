Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis received death threats for booking Kanye West

The rapper topped the bill in 2015

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has recalled how she faced death threats for booking Kanye West as a headliner in 2015.

Eavis speaks about securing the rap star for the Pyramid Stage in the upcoming Glastonbury 50 book, which celebrates the Worthy Farm event’s half-century milestone and contains contributions from the likes of Dolly Parton and Chris Martin.

In an extract published by The Guardian, Eavis wrote: “As soon as we announced that [West] was playing, a petition sprang up – started by someone who had never been to Glastonbury – saying Kanye shouldn’t play because he wasn’t right for us.”

Discussing the impact of the “negative” media coverage surrounding the controversial booking, she explained: “Again, we had to reassure the people around the artist that it would all work, that these stories don’t reflect the attitude of people coming to the festival – or in the UK, for that matter. It’s just a load of hot air.”

Going on to talk about how “extreme” things got, Eavis remembered how she became “an obvious target” for online abuse and revealed that her life was threatened as a result.

“I actually had death threats in 2015, which seemed a little harsh – especially given that we had booked what we considered to be one of the most exciting and innovative artists of his generation. But it worked out for Kanye in the end.”

Elsewhere, she said of the reaction: “You can’t please everyone, and the haters tend to be the ones shouting the loudest.”

Glastonbury 50 will be released tomorrow (October 31) and sees Michael and Emily Eavis telling the story of the festival’s journey into becoming a near essential pilgrimage for music fans across the globe.

“Working on this book has been a fantastic project for me and my dad in the fallow year and in the build-up to this year’s Festival,” said Emily Eavis of the project. “With our 50th anniversary fast approaching, we felt now was the time to put all of our memories and stories together in one place.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently released his new album ‘Jesus Is King‘.