Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis wishes BBC would stop focusing on festival’s muddy weather

The cameras are also being kept away from some of the after-dark venues

Emily Eavis has said she wants the BBC to stop focusing on the weather in their coverage of Glastonbury Festival.

The Worthy Farm event’s co-organiser discussed how site conditions can often be exaggerated onscreen, and has called on the broadcasters to rethink what they televise.

“The TV producers have such power. They can focus on [bad weather] and make it look much worse than it is,” Eavis told Radio Times. “Do they need to capture the weather? How much of a talking point does it become?

“Sometimes you’d see [late Glastonbury presenter] John Peel totally drenched, with bin liners over his legs almost looking like, ‘Help, get me out of here!'”

Eavis went on to explain that Glasto organisers have also made the decision to stop the Beeb filming too much of the festival’s late-night areas, citing concerns over punters’ privacy.

“It’s about giving [viewers at home] the choice, so they can see different stages, not just the Pyramid Stage,” she said. “So we will access some of the further corners of the site and some of the smaller stages.

“But at the same time, we try to prevent cameras from being in the late night areas as much as possible. People don’t want to think their aunt is watching them there!”

With Glastonbury 2019 set to kick off next week, the BBC recently revealed their schedule of extensive coverage for the weekend. Music fans will be able to tune in at home via TV, iPlayer, and BBC Sounds.

Glastonbury 2019 will see Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers head up a huge line-up that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, George Ezra, Miley Cyrus and Tame Impala, to name but a few. See the full stage-by-stage breakdown here.