Glastonbury’s Michael Eavis has revealed that he will be voting for his local Labour candidate in the upcoming election.

As reported on Somerset Live, Eavis will be voting for Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Wells, Kama McKenzie at next week’s election on December 12.

The pair reportedly spoke about the need for affordable housing when McKenzie visited Glastonbury earlier this year – something Eavis has been vocal about previously after building 68 affordable homes for local families in Glastonbury.

Speaking about Labour’s plan to build affordable homes, Eavis said: “It’s incredibly important that families can stay in their local area, feeling secure with homes for life.”

Eavis added: “Corbyn is the man this country needs right now.”

Last week (November 25), Stormzy became the latest high profile artist to support Labour and Jeremy Corbyn in the upcoming election.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the rapper urged people to register to vote before outlining his support for the Labour leader. He also went on to describe the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as a “sinister man” who can’t be trusted.

Speaking about Corbyn, Stormzy said: “I will be registering to vote and I will be voting for Jeremy Corbyn…But in my 26 years of life I have never trusted politicians or relied on them to be the bearers of hope and righteous people that we’ve needed them to be.

“And for me, he is the first man in a position of power who is committed to giving the power back to the people and helping those who need a helping hand from the government the most.”

It came as voter registration saw a 236% increase after Stormzy encouraged people to register to vote, something that Corbyn later praised as a “fantastic effort.”