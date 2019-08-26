Glastonbury’s Michael Eavis says a “big, big band” is reforming for this year’s Pilton Party

The band will join Wolf Alice, who have already been confirmed

Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis has revealed that a “big, big band” is reforming for this year’s Pilton Party.

Every September, a few bands return to Worthy Farm for the annual bash, which is put on as a ‘thank you’ fundraiser event for nearby residents and workers.

Already confirmed on the lineup are Wolf Alice, who will be joined by Sam Richardson & the Renegades and Pattern Pusher. Now, Eavis has revealed that a band with “loads of hit records” are reforming to play the event, taking place on September 6.

“We’ll be revealing the special guests at 6am on the day of the party, so I encourage people to tune in to their radios then,” Eavis told Bristol Live. “They’re a big, big band who are reforming just for this. They’ve got loads of hit records and they’re going to be absolutely great, I can’t wait to see them.”

He added: “I expect a lot of people will want to get a ticket on the gate after they’re announced. As always, it’s going to be a really super night – especially if the weather is kind to us.”

The first Pilton Party took place in 1984 and has seen a host of big names headline it, including Liam Gallagher in 2018.

On sale now, if you want tickets (priced at £30) for the event, you’ll have to grab them in person from Glastonbury’s ticket office.

Glastonbury Festival itself is set to return to Worthy Farm between June 24-28 next year. Organiser Michael Eavis has recently responded to rumours that Fleetwood Mac could headline the event, after the band teased an appearance during their recent Wembley Stadium show.

The band lead the bookies odds for Glastonbury 2020, with Elton John and Madonna also heavily rumoured to be playing.