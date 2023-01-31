Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage could become permanent fixture

Glastonbury Festival’s iconic Pyramid Stage could become a permanent fixture in the future.

The current iteration of the iconic headliner stage in Pilton, Somerset – which the likes of Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar performed on in 2022 – was constructed back in 2000.

Its steel framework remains in place all year round under rolling planning permission, but proposed plans could mean that it remains in place on a permanent basis for additional events.

Advertisement

It would also mean that land on Worthy Farm could be used throughout the year for parties and camping, as well as the iconic annual festival, which is due to be held June 21-25 this year.

If plans are backed, it would allow the “permanent regularisation” of the Pyramid Stage, in addition to a building used for storage and recycling and allocation of land to accommodate for the temporary workforce at the festival.

However, as reported by the BBC, nearby residents are concerned that it would change the land to a working farm to a festival and camping site.

“If the site becomes a permanent site, we are concerned that additional events could be held on the site without seeking any additional planning,” Anthony and Hilary Austin said.

“The festival creates its own problems due to the lack of accessibility from main roads, having only one entrance off the A361, and we would be concerned should the number of events be increased.”

Advertisement

The festival would still be subject to an official license if approved, meaning capacity rules and noise limits would still be in place.

A spokesman for Planning Sphere, representing Glastonbury Festival Events Ltd (GFEL), said: “The grant of planning permission will provide certainty and secure the future of the largest music festival in Europe. “There are significant cultural and economic benefits.”

Last month, Elton John was confirmed as first Glastonbury 2023 headliner, marking his final UK show of his last ever tour. “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour,” organisers tweeted.

No other acts have yet been confirmed, though eFestivals‘ line-up page currently lists Arctic Monkeys as one of the other possible performers. There were previously rumours Roxy Music could perform in this year’s legends slot.

Mel C also recently shared an update on Spice Girls Glastonbury 2023 rumours.

Elsewhere, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea also sparked rumours that the band could be on the bill, which followed shortly after Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appeared to self-confirm that the band would be at the festival this year.