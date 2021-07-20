Glastonbury’s September Worthy Farm gig will no longer be going ahead

A planned gig to be held at Worthy Farm this September will no longer be going ahead, Emily Eavis has confirmed.

READ MORE: Why Glastonbury 2022 could be the best in history

Glastonbury Festival‘s organisers were granted the licence to host a live music event on their festival site with an audience earlier this year, paving the way for a potential limited concert in September.

Eavis had exclusively revealed to NME that the potential event would be called ‘Equinox’, although the show was never fully confirmed.

Advertisement

Now, however, Eavis has confirmed that those plans have been scrapped in order to focus on the site’s ‘Worthy Pastures’ camping site.

“We’ve decided not to go ahead with the September gig idea for a number of reasons, so we’re putting all of our energy into the campsite for now!” She said. “See you in a few days…”

While the Worthy Farm festival’s usual five-day event was cancelled for the second year running back in January due to coronavirus concerns, Glastonbury’s organisers subsequently submitted a successful application for a premises licence to Mendip District Council to host two days of live shows in 2021.

Worthy Pastures was announced in April, with the farm being opened purely as a public camping site for the summer.

Advertisement

A statement said: “with no Festival taking place on Worthy Farm for a second consecutive year in 2021, Michael and Emily Eavis are pleased to invite campers, for one year only, to experience the farm in a way you’ve never been able to before.”