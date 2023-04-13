Glastonbury’s Silver Hayes announces 2023 line-up and “next evolution”

Glastonbury Festival has announced the 2023 line-up for its Silver Hayes area – check it out below.

The first wave of acts for this summer’s event arrived early last month, with Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses joining Elton John at the top of the bill.

As has become customary for the legendary festival, organisers began rolling out separate area-by-area announcements in mid-March, beginning with West Holts where Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental will deliver headline sets.

Today (April 13), Glastonbury has detailed its plans for Silver Hayes where “forward-thinking electronic artists, debate, technology and club culture fuse together to explore the future of tomorrow”.

To mark the 10th anniversary of the area, while ushering in its “next evolution”, Silver Hayes will this year introduce “three new stage creations”.

‘The Levels’ is described as “a new open-air nightclub inspired by the crossover of architecture, lighting and experimental musical art forms”. ‘The Information’ stage, meanwhile, will serve as “a powerful platform for urgent debate, putting forward-thinking conversation side-by-side with contemporary electronic music programming”.

Additionally, a new experimental art pavilion is to be unveiled, supported by Arts Council England.

These new additions are due to appear alongside a creative reimagining of ‘The Lonely Hearts Club’, ‘The Firmly Rooted Soundsystem’ and the return of cult favourite, ‘The Wow’ stage.

Names on the Silver Hayes line-up include CamelPhat, Nia Archives, Daniel Avery, Earl Sweatshirt, Jayda G, Joesef, Kenny Beats, Skream, Sub Focus (DJ set) & ID, SBTRKT (DJ set) and Yung Saber.

There’ll also be a range of DJ takeovers across the weekend. A closing party at ‘The Lonely Hearts Club’ is yet to be announced.

You can see the line-up posters in the tweet above, and find further information about Silver Hayes’ plans for 2023 here.

Glastonbury 2023 is set to take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between Wednesday, June 21 and Sunday, June 25.

Other confirmed names for this year’s edition include Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Lana Del Rey, The War On Drugs, Lil Nas X, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

Yesterday (April 12), Glastonbury confirmed the ticket re-sale dates for this month – find out how to purchase yours here.