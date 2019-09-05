Glasvegas announce series of small acoustic UK shows

The Glaswegian band will perform stripped down versions of their catalogue in December

Glasvegas have announced a series of small acoustic shows across the UK to place at the end of the year.

The Glaswegian band will perform stripped-back versions of some of their back catalogue in London, Manchester, Irvine, Hartlepool, and Carlisle in December.

Announcing the gigs on their social media pages, the group said: “Absolutely buzzing to let yous know we are taking our intimate acoustic shows to London and Manchester this December!! […] Going to be pure magic!”

Tickets for the gigs are on sale now. Glasvegas will play:

December 2019

7 – London, 100 Club

8 – Manchester, Soup Kitchen (Buy tickets)

12 – Irvine, Harbour Arts Centre

13 – Hartlepool, Town Hall Theatre

14 – Carlisle, Old Fire Station

Glasvegas last released an album in 2013 with their third record, ‘Later… When The TV Turns To Static’.

Last year, frontman James Allan reflected on making the group’s self-titled debut album as it celebrated its 10th anniversary.

“When we were making the album, something had already been made of [breakthrough single] ‘Daddy’s Gone’, and there was probably quite a lot of anxiety from the label when we started recording the album,” he told NME. “There was a lot of pressure that they didn’t want it to go wrong. People believed that there was a chance that this could be a special thing, so we didn’t want to fuck it up.”