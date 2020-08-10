Glasvegas announce they’re working on first new music in seven years

Glasvegas have announced that they’re working on new music, their first in seven years.

The Glaswegian band haven’t released any new music since 2013’s ‘Later…When The TV Turns To Static’, but that’s about to change according to frontman James Allan.

Taking to Instagram tonight (August 10) to explain why it’s taken so long for Glasvegas to return to making music, Allan has revealed that it has a lot to do with wanting to create a new album “free of any outside assistance.”

“It’s been 7 years since we released new music so, yeah, I guess an explanation why is overdue,” Allan began his post.

“I made the decision to record, engineer and produce our latest album free of any outside assistance, which for the bands momentum maybe didn’t seem like the safest path or on paper the most logical idea. But I couldn’t help listening to where my heart was telling me to go.

“The choice was not random. Nothing is random. It all has to relate in a total kinda way. So with the band’s blessing/support, we began.”

He continued: “Yeah, I’ve been cluelessly occupying the deep end all splashing arms ‘n’ legs and almost losing the only few marbles I had to begin with.

“All this aside, I’m sorry it took this long. All along the way I wished I could’ve done it faster and gave myself a hard time for not being able to. So now I am in a good flow – the place I hoped this would lead and I want to thank you for being patient.”

Allan concluded: “I know I’m a bit daft sometimes….. obviously to my limitations.

“P.S. New music is coming… very soon….. xxxxxxx”

In 2018, frontman James Allan reflected on making the group’s self-titled debut album as it celebrated its 10th anniversary.

“When we were making the album, something had already been made of [breakthrough single] ‘Daddy’s Gone’, and there was probably quite a lot of anxiety from the label when we started recording the album,” he told NME. “There was a lot of pressure that they didn’t want it to go wrong. People believed that there was a chance that this could be a special thing, so we didn’t want to fuck it up.”