Metallica, Stormzy and Mariah Carey for Global Citizen Festival 2022

Global Citizen Festival has announced the line-up for its 2022 dual edition – check it out below.

The 10th anniversary instalment of the annual event is due to take place across two cities on September 24, bringing together “artists, leaders, changemakers, and Global Citizens from all around the world […] to take action and lead change”.

One leg will be held in Central Park in New York City, with that line-up featuring Metallica, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, Måneskin, Jonas Brothers and Charlie Puth.

The second festival, meanwhile, is being staged at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana. Performers for that event include Usher, Stormzy, H.E.R. and SZA. You can see the official posters below.

🗓 Mark your calendars because #GlobalCitizenFestival is BACK! We are once again gathering artists, leaders, changemakers, and Global Citizens from all around the world starting now to take action and lead change. (Thread 👇) pic.twitter.com/je9RGP3wUl — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) August 11, 2022

Global Citizen Festival 2022 will air on ABC, FX, Hulu, iHeartRadio, YouTube, Twitter, TimesLive and other platforms.

Fans can “earn” free tickets to attend in person by registering to be a Global Citizen or downloading the Global Citizen app.

Per the official website, you can then “take actions such as signing petitions, participating in challenges, sharing messages on social media, writing letters to politicians, taking action in your community and much more”.

The message added: “With every action you take, you’ll earn points that you can redeem for Rewards, such as digital content and experiences, beauty products, merchandise, tickets, and more.”

Participants are able to use those points to enter one of the Global Citizen Festival prize draws. Winners will then be notified via email on August 23, September 6, 13 and 20.

The festival is calling on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly ahead of the G20 and COP27 to “invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis, and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to end extreme poverty now.”