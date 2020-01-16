Marc Bolan’s former girlfriend reveals what the T-Rex star would make of his Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction

Marc Bolan’s former girlfriend and bandmate Gloria Jones has revealed what she thinks the T-Rex frontman would have made of the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

“He would have said, ‘It’s about time!'” Jones joked in an interview with Billboard, before adding: “He was a very humble spirit, but he understood who he was. He understood his worth.”

Jones played with Bolan in T-Rex from 1973 until his death in 1977 and is the mother of their child, Rolan. She also had a career with the legendary Motown Records before joining the glam rockers.

She added: “[He] would have been very, very honoured, and I’m sure he would have been brought to tears. I’m sure he’s very happy, and he’s very honoured.”

Jones said she intends to attend the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony on May 2 along with Rolan and former T. Rex drummer Bill Legend.

“I’m sure this is going to be such a wonderful moment,” she said. “This award is not just for our family, but it’s for all of the loyal fans and friends and people who understand Marc’s dream in creating. We’re just going to be together and smile and cry and enjoy this wonderful moment.”

T-Rex were announced as one of the Hall Of Fame’s eight 2020 inductees earlier this week, along with the likes of Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and more.

Last year saw Radiohead, Janet Jackson and The Cure all being inducted, with the likes of Rage Against The Machine and Kraftwerk missing out.