Glorilla teams up with Moneybagg Yo on new song ‘On Wat U On’

Glorilla has teamed up with Moneybagg Yo on a new collaborative single called ‘On Wat U On’ – listen below.

The 23-year-old rapper, who’s from Memphis, Tennessee, features in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023.

Today (January 12), Moneybagg Yo – also from Memphis – shared a joint track that sees him express his frustration over the efforts to make a strained relationship work.

In the accompanying video, Bagg and Glorilla portray a couple who are feuding over trust and infidelity issues.

“Asking me ‘bout bitches in a city that she think I’m fucking/ Look dead in her eyes before I lie, I’d rather tell her nothing,” the former spits. In response, Glorilla raps: “Ain’t got shit to say now huh, dumbass?”

The heated argument begins in Bagg’s car and continues in the pair’s apartment and onto the street. In the final moments, Glorilla picks up a rock and throws it at the windscreen of her boyfriend’s vehicle. Tune in above.

Praising Glorilla in the NME 100 2023, Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “In just eight months, Glorilla has achieved more than your typical rising star: after breakthrough single ‘FNF’ established her as a shit-hot name in the US rap world, while follow-up ‘Tomorrow 2’ – a party anthem that saw her team up with her “cousin” and mentor Cardi B – stormed the US charts.

“The latter song has since gone on to earn the 23-year-old a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance, proving that the love is undeniably vast for this southern hip-hop star.”

The aforementioned Cardi B collab landed at Number 38 on NME‘s 50 best songs of 2022 list, while Glorila’s ‘Anyways, Life’s Great’ was named one of the 20 best mixtapes and EPs of last year.

Glorilla is due to hit the road for a US headline tour on January 27 – see the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.