Glorilla performs at BET Awards, announces debut EP ‘Anyways Life’s Great’

Memphis rapper Glorilla has announced her debut EP, ‘Anyways Life’s Great’ which is set to arrive November 11 via Interscope. The EP will include her track, ‘Tomorrow 2’ a collaboration with Cardi B and her previously released single, ‘Blessed’.

Glorilla picked up Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 BET Hip-hop Awards which aired last night (October 4). She performed her Hitkidd collab, ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’ as well as her track, ‘Tomorrow’ during the ceremony. Watch footage of the performance below.

The rapper was also nominated in the Song of The Year category, for ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’. ‘Tomorrow 2’ debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-hop Songs chart, and No. 9 on the Billboard Hote 100, making it Glorillaz first top 10 hit. The single’s success also marks Cardi’s 11th Hot 100 hit.

Fellow nominee, Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign defended Glorilla winning the Breakthrough Artist award over him. After fans took to social media to say Fivio should have won, he responded that he was not “robbed”.

“I did not get robbed,” he said in a tweet. “Glorilla won cuz she deserved it [I’m] happy for her.”

Meanwhile, Kodak Black called for a boycott of BET after Latto beat him in the Song of the Year category during this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards. The Florida rapper voiced his disappointment on social media after Latto won for her track ‘Big Energy’ at the ceremony, beating his track ‘Super Gremlin’.

“This whole shit looked like a damn plot,” he said during an Instagram Live (via allhiphop.com). He also mockingly called the singer a ‘Frappucino’.

“They probably hollerin’ at BET, like don’t give him that shit,” he said. “I told [people] weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to Frappuccino.”

In a series of social media posts, Kodak Black complained about “woman empowerment shit”, adding “Don’t jus simply give it to somebody kuz they a woman”. He also called on everyone to “boycott” BET, adding “y’all not really for the people”.

Latto appeared unphased by the rapper’s comments, posting a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption ‘Frappucino” in response.