GloRilla teases debut album: “I plan on going Number One”

GloRilla has spoken about her upcoming debut album, the female rap renaissance and more in a recent interview.

This month marks 50 years of hip-hop. Honouring the women who have shaped the genre over the years, the American news show Good Morning America spoke to the Memphis-born rapper.

When asked about what it is like being a part of a huge cohort of successful women rapping, GloRilla told the programme, “I came in at an important time when women had to come in and started dominating. I’m cheering every female rapper on: keep going, keep doing it, we got this.”

She also spoke about her Grammy-nominated “anthem” ‘FNF’, which was the 24-year-old’s first-ever Billboard Hot 100 entry. “A lot of us go through the same stuff,” GloRilla explained about why her debut single was so popular. “That’s what I represent really, because I’ve been in toxic situations and the feeling of being free. Everyone loves the feeling of feeling free.”

The next hit she released was ‘Tomorrow 2’, the remix to her confident and authoritative second single featuring Bronx star Cardi B. “I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process,” GloRilla told NME last year. “It was crazy when [‘Tomorrow 2’] hit the charts. I was like, ‘Ah! Ain’t nobody know about me a couple months ago!”

The NME 100 alum continued: “I had been sending Cardi music since I first started rapping, and I tried for so long to get her to look at my music. But then she ended up listening, and liked my music, to the point where she was like, ‘I’ve already done my verse for ‘Tomorrow 2’ before I heard anything else from her.” On GMA, she shared how ‘Tomorrow 2’ is her “favourite feature of all time.”

Ending the segment, the interviewer asked her what was next for her to which GloRilla said she is “excited” about her highly-anticipated debut album: “I plan on going Number One. I’ve gotta make a song that gone have all the girls screaming and another anthem.” The record will be the follow-up to her debut EP ‘Anyways, Life’s Great…’, which came out last November.

Earlier this year, GloRilla was a part of Questlove‘s curated star-studded Grammys tribute to hip-hop music. She performed alongside LL Cool J, Jay-Z, Queen Latifah, Melle Mel and more in the segment.

In April, the rising rap talent and Southern Hip-Hop legend Boosie Badazz named their pets after each other. Boosie named his dog after GloRilla and she, in turn, named her pet lizard “Boosie Woosie.”

This year, GloRilla has dropped four singles so far. In January, she and fellow labelmate Moneybagg Yo collaborated on the bitter relationship track ‘On Wat U On’. Afterwards, she dropped the rambunctious ‘Internet Trolls’ and ‘Ex’s (Phatnall Remix)’ featuring Chicagoan Lil Durk.

While performing around the US on her ‘Anyways, Life’s Great…’ tour, three people were killed in a stampede that happened at GloRilla’s gig in Rochester, New York on March 5. In a tweet, she said, “I am devastated [and] heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me. Praying for their families [and] for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

In May, she dropped her latest viral hit ‘Lick Or Sum’, which samples and interpolates Miami trio Three 6 Mafia‘s ‘Slob On My Knob’. GloRilla performed the track at the 2023 BET Awards along with her aforementioned chart-climbers ‘FNF’ and ‘Tomorrow’.

Last month, GloRilla performed at this year’s Wireless Festival, which saw Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and D-Block Europe headline the rap spectacle.