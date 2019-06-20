Go behind-the-scenes and on stage with Arctic Monkeys in Mexico in intimate new tour video

The clip captures moments from one of the final stops of their latest world tour

Arctic Monkeys have shared a new tour video that takes fans behind the scenes and on stage at a recent gig in Mexico.

Directed by Ben Chappell, the video sees the band performing and unwinding backstage at Mexico City’s Foro Sol Stadium on March 24, 2019.

The clip includes live footage of songs including ‘The Ultracheese’, ‘Cornerstone’, and ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’. You can watch it below now.

Arctic Monkeys brought their latest world tour to an end at Colombia’s Estéreo Picnic 2019 on April 7. The band’s drum tech Davey Latter posted a message to Instagram afterwards, confirming the group would not perform any more shows on this album.

“It’s been a great year. 90 shows. Until next time,” he wrote in one post on his page. In his story, he added: “90 shows. Farewell. Until next record.”

Meanwhile, drummer Matt Helders previously reassured fans the wait for a new record wouldn’t be as long as the one between ‘AM’ and ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’. “I think that break was based on various circumstances and that was sort of what we needed at the time,” he said. “But it’s not a pattern we’re going to get used to as a band. We like being in the studio. We’re keen on making albums.”

Helders released a joint record with Milburn’s Joe Carnall under the moniker Good Cop Bad Cop earlier this year. He has also revealed that he is working on his own solo album, although a release date for that project has yet to be confirmed.