Phoebe Bridgers has given a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her video for ‘Savior Complex’ – watch below.

Released earlier this month, the black-and-white visuals star Normal People‘s Paul Mescal and were directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve).

In a new video shared today (December 10), we see Bridgers, Waller-Bridge and Mescal filming in the British Isles. “I’ve only ever shot music videos in LA before, so it’s definitely a change of scenery,” Bridgers explains.

“I had sent Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] the whole record in an email, and I was like, ‘I’d love to pick this, this, or this song’,” Bridgers says, “and none of them were ‘Savior Complex’. Phoebe was like, ‘No, we’re doing ‘Savior Complex’.”

Bridgers adds: “Phoebe Waller-Bridge is an angel. And I hope that we get to get married so that we just have the exact same name.”

Later, Bridgers says that Waller-Bridge “fired” her from the lead role in the ‘Savior Complex’ video in favour of a chihuahua, who is then seen running on the beach towards Mescal.

Last week, Bridgers gave a festive performance of the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. ‘Savior Complex’ features on the singer’s Grammy-nominated second album, ‘Punisher’.

Meanwhile, Bridgers is set to perform on Cyndi Lauper’s 10th annual Home For The Holidays benefit concert tomorrow (December 11). She’ll join the likes of Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish for the virtual event.