Trending:

News Music News

Go on a wild night out with The Weeknd in Vegas in new ‘Heartless’ video

What happens in Vegas...

Andrew Trendell
The Weeknd has shared his new video for 'Heartless'
The Weeknd has shared his new video for 'Heartless' (Still/Press)

The Weeknd has shared the hedonistic and psychedelic new video for his latest single ‘Heartless’. Check it out below.

Last month saw the Canadian R&B star drop two new singles with ‘Blinding Light’s and ‘Heartless‘. Now, the latter comes with a cinematic new video directed by Anton Tammi – showing The Weeknd and his producer Metro Boomin at war with their visions as they party and parade around Vegas before shutting down Caesars Palace.

Advertisement

This is the first new material since his surprise 2018 EP ‘My Dear Melancholy‘ and last full studio album ‘Starboy‘ from 2016. A new full length is expected in the first half of 2020.

In our review of ‘Heartless‘, NME praised Metro Boomin’s production for “bringin earth-shattering bass and some of his biggest beats to the party as, in Tesfaye’s words, he “turns this ho into a moshpit” – a clear suggestion that The Weeknd expects you to rage to your heart’s content at his next live show. Put your tissues away, people.”

Our review concluded that, “There’s a definite swagger to The Weeknd’s latest guise, with braggy references to “dodgin’ death in the six speed” and dabbling in amphetamines before he declares that he’s “tryna be a better man, but I’m heartless“. And, if you didn’t get the message, he follows it up with a “low life for life ’cause I’m heartless“. LL4LYF.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Blogs

The Roots Of… Rage Against The Machine

Rob Fitzpatrick -
Rage Against The Machine have announced that they're reuniting for a slate of shows in 2020. To celebrate the return of one of rock's...
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Features

10 Artists Who Defined The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
We celebrate the artists whose work in the 2010s changed the cultural conversation forever
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.