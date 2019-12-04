Go on a wild night out with The Weeknd in Vegas in new ‘Heartless’ video

The Weeknd has shared the hedonistic and psychedelic new video for his latest single ‘Heartless’. Check it out below.

Last month saw the Canadian R&B star drop two new singles with ‘Blinding Light’s and ‘Heartless‘. Now, the latter comes with a cinematic new video directed by Anton Tammi – showing The Weeknd and his producer Metro Boomin at war with their visions as they party and parade around Vegas before shutting down Caesars Palace.

This is the first new material since his surprise 2018 EP ‘My Dear Melancholy‘ and last full studio album ‘Starboy‘ from 2016. A new full length is expected in the first half of 2020.

In our review of ‘Heartless‘, NME praised Metro Boomin’s production for “bringin earth-shattering bass and some of his biggest beats to the party as, in Tesfaye’s words, he “turns this ho into a moshpit” – a clear suggestion that The Weeknd expects you to rage to your heart’s content at his next live show. Put your tissues away, people.”

Our review concluded that, “There’s a definite swagger to The Weeknd’s latest guise, with braggy references to “dodgin’ death in the six speed” and dabbling in amphetamines before he declares that he’s “tryna be a better man, but I’m heartless“. And, if you didn’t get the message, he follows it up with a “low life for life ’cause I’m heartless“. LL4LYF.