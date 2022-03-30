Goat Girl and Momma among 180 acts added to The Great Escape 2022

Goat Girl and Momma are among 180 acts that have been added to the line-up for The Great Escape 2022 today (March 30).

After two years off due to COVID, May 11-14, Brighton’s multi-venue new music festival will return from May 11-14, with hundreds of acts already announced.

Also among the hundreds of new names announced for the new music bash today are Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn, Kid Brunswick, Rachel Chinouriri, Thomas Headon and The Parrots.

Advertisement

See the full list of additions below.

Our biggest wave of new artists for #TGE22 is here! 🌊 Announcing OVER 180 new acts joining us this May including @FSandHG, @bears_in_trees, @AtheAstronaut and many more! 🔥 Discover all the new acts and grab some tickets by heading over on our website. https://t.co/jAtAYPJFVe pic.twitter.com/wbs0kkbep5 — The Great Escape (@thegreatescape) March 30, 2022

In January The Great Escape announced a host of additions including Yard Act, The Amazons and Rebecca Black, while earlier this month (March 3), the festival announced 120 more acts for their first in-person event in three years, including MUNA, Alfie Templeman, Willow Kayne and Stella Donnelly.

Also joining the event is Kid Kapichi, Blackhaine, Chrissi, Casisdead, Lido Pimienta, Ajimal, Lauran Hibberd, HighSchool, Billy Nomates, Bob Vylan, Porij, spill tab, STONE, Bru-C and Penguin Café, and many more.

Baby Queen, Lola Young, The Goa Express, Phoebe Green, Dylan Fraser, English Teacher, Balming Tiger, Honeyglaze, Joe & The Shitboys and more are also on the bill.

The Road To The Great Escape – a live showcase in Glasgow and Dublin – will also take place between May 6-7 (Glasgow) and May 9-10 (Dublin).

Advertisement

The spin-off events will bring some of TGE’s “most exciting new talent” to Scotland and Ireland, including Dublin singer-songwriter Abi Coulibaly, south London producer and multi-instrumentalist Conor Albert as well as Dylan Fraser, Eli Smart and English Teacher.

You can find more details about The Road To The Great Escape here and grab tickets for the main event here.