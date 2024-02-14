Goat Girl announce third album ‘Below the Waste’ and share lead single ‘Ride Around’

Goat Girl have returned with details of their new album ‘Below the Waste’, and have unveiled the lead single ‘Ride Around’.

The London post-punk group, made up of Lottie Pendlebury, Rosy Jones and Holly Mullineaux, will release the album on June 6 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order it here.

It will be the band’s third album, following on from their 2018 self-titled debut and 2021’s ‘On All Fours’.

Advertisement

Goat Girl will also play a string of six intimate UK gigs to take place in March, with a full headline UK and European tour set to be confirmed at a later date. Read on for full details of the announced dates.

Speaking about ‘Ride Around’, Pendlebury has said: “I was listening to lots of music at the time by Phillip Glass and Deerhoof that plays with the relationship between tension and resolution which definitely influenced this song. I was yearning for honesty and authenticity in relationships I held with people, probably partly because at the time, like everyone, we were so isolated from one another.”

“But it also felt deeper than that, like the conversations I dreamt of stripped away all of the etiquettes we desperately clung onto and went below the surface to where the most interesting parts of ourselves tend to be suppressed.”

The new album has been co-produced by the band, alongside John ‘Spud’ Murphy (Lankum, Black Midi, Caroline), and was recorded primarily at Hellfire Studios in Ireland, with additional sessions at Damon Albarn’s Studio 13.

Goat Girl were also recently announced as being one of the acts on the bill for the inaugural Big City Festival, which has been curated by Mogwai at will also feature Slowdive, Nadine Shah and Beak>. The festival will take place in Queen’s Park in Glasgow on June 29.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of ‘On All Fours’, NME wrote: “Though its title suggests burning out and giving up entirely, ‘On All Fours’ winds up channeling this helplessness into something vaguely hopeful and more experimental. It might not hold any firm answers or blazing rebuttals to the world burning up like a flaming, stinking trash can, but crucially it refuses to look away from the mess, and confronts it instead.”

Goat Girl will play:

MARCH

22 – Hebden Bridge, Wainsgate Chapel

23 – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

24 – Nottingham, Bodega

26 – Margate, Where Else?

27 – Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre

28 – London, ICA