Goat Girl share new song ‘Badibaba’ and announce 2021 UK tour

Goat Girl have shared a new track called ‘Badibaba’ and announced a UK/European headline tour for 2021.

The song follows ‘Space Cowboy’ and ‘The Crack’ in previewing the London band’s forthcoming second album ‘On All Fours’, which is set to arrive on January 29 via Rough Trade.

According to Goat Girl singer/guitarist L.E.D., ‘Badibaba’ deals with “environmental catastrophe and the pessimism and self-destruction that this causes to the human spirit”.

Cream added: “It touches on how the Earth’s existence is controlled by exploitative systems, and the feeling of existential helplessness this induces.”

The song is accompanied by a sinister official lyric video which was directed by Toby and Ethan Evans-Jesra – you can watch it above.

Goat Girl will embark on a UK and European headline tour this September in support of ‘On All Fours’. Shows are scheduled to take in Bristol, London, Dublin, Liverpool, Manchester and more cities throughout the month.

The full list of dates is as follows:

September

14 Bristol Trinity Centre

15 London Islington Assembly Hall

16 Birmingham Mama Roux

18 Dublin Whelan’s

20 Liverpool Phase One

21 Glasgow SWG3

22 Manchester Gorilla

24 Brighton Concorde 2

25 Southampton Loft

Last May, Goat Girl were among the 16 artists who contributed to a compilation album in aid of saving The Brixton Windmill.

“When it’s safe to reopen we want nothing more than to celebrate at our spiritual home with all the amazing people that make it what it is, but until then, they need our help,” the group said at the time.