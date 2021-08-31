GoFundMe launched for Psychedelic Furs guitarist John Ashton’s cancer treatment

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help John Ashton, former guitarist for The Psychedelic Furs, fund his treatment for Stage 4 prostate cancer.

The campaign was launched by singer-songwriter Gail Ann Dorsey, at the request of Ashton’s wife Catherine. In an essay published alongside it, Dorsey noted that Ashton was diagnosed with his cancer in June, adding that because it had spread to his lymph nodes, “surgery is not an option”.

John needs your help. Please do what you can. Share, donate, send words of encouragement. And thank you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤❤❤Here's how —– https://gofund.me/f15eac79 Posted by The Psychedelic Furs on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Pointing out that costs for the treatments Ashton needs are “overwhelming and astronomical”, even for Americans with health insurance, Dorsey continued: “He has just begun what will be an indefinite series of treatments involving radiation, hormone therapies, and possibly access to clinical trials through Sloan Kettering in New York City.

“Starting now, John will also be unable to continue working, and there is no safety net to realistically support or break an approaching financial fall. He has already weakened his condition and stretched himself thin continuing to show up for work up until this point.

“For John, all exertions, stresses, and worries must be minimised, if not eliminated for the critical months ahead.”

At the time of writing, $51,000 (£37,000) of the GoFundMe’s $100,000 (£72,500) target has been raised. You can donate to the campaign here.

Ashton played with The Psychedelic Furs from 1979 until their first hiatus in 1992, then again from 2000 to 2008, when he left to pursue a solo career. He released his debut solo album, ‘Satellite Paradiso’, in 2014.