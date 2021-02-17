A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up for the rapper Bo$$ to help pay for her medical bills.

Bo$$, real name Lichelle Laws, was the first female artist to be signed to Def Jam West, and her debut solo album ‘Born Gangstaz’ reached number three in the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 1993.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Bo$$ by members of her family in a bid to raise $15,000 (£10,840) to help pay for a special medical procedure that has been recommended to her.

The description for the fundraiser explains that Bo$$ has been suffering from renal disease since 2011, which has left her in need of a kidney transplant. The rapper then suffered a major stroke and seizure in 2017.

“We are now trying to see if the family can get a specialised procedure for her,” the family’s GoFundMe statement explains. “The procedure is costly and we wanted to reach out to her extended family, her friends and fans, to ask for assistance with helping her to be blessed with this procedure to help her to get back to her health.

“The funds are needed as soon as possible to set her up for the procedure. After this procedure she will be on the kidney list for a transplant from a donor, once we receive one.

“We are humbly requesting your help, family. Please give whatever you can. We are grateful for anything that you can do.”

The GoFundMe Bo$$ fundraiser has raised $2,215 at the time of writing. You can find the fundraising page here.