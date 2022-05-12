Gogol Bordello announce one-off Ukraine benefit show in London

Gogol Bordello have announced a one-off show in London this summer, with proceeds from the concert going to help those in Ukraine.

The special, intimate gig – the last of their European tour – will take place on July 16 at Electric Brixton and money raised at the concert will go to Benefit Care.org’s Ukrainian Crisis Response.

£5 of each ticket purchased will be donated by the band to Care.org’s Ukrainian Crisis

Response and there will be the option for fans to make additional donations above this.

Tickets are on sale now and you can purchase them here.

LONDON – Tickets are on sale NOW for Gogol Bordello's show at Electric Brixton on Saturday, July 16. Get your tickets: https://t.co/et7Up7wV8W £5 of each ticket purchased will be donated to https://t.co/KmMuBHOLRV’s Ukrainian Crisis Response.🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/eRWJcv5qAB — Gogol Bordello (@GogolBordello) May 11, 2022

“London always responded raucously to what we do, perhaps because of its own class

struggles” frontman Eugene Hütz, who was born in Ukraine, said in a statement. “Punk and hardcore is like a cultural-humanitarian corridor between all countries that deals with those issues, and a lot of it developed and grew muscles here. We are always excited to energise that corridor.”

“Since the beginning of invasion, London has been a very central place of support for

Ukraine’s Victory – not only with fundraising events, but with every tangible kind of

support to bring about Ukraine’s Victory as fast as possible,” he continues. “We

appreciate it tremendously. Much respect for that.”

Recently, Hütz shared a tribute song to Eukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Called ‘Zelensky: The Man With The Iron Balls’, the charity track also featured Primus’ Les Claypool, The Police’s Stewart Copeland on drums, John Lennon’s son Sean on guitar and vocals, Hütz’s bandmate Sergey Ryabtseb on violin and Billy Strings on acoustic guitar.

Speaking about that track to Rolling Stone, Hütz said: “As soon as Russian aggression broke out, Les and I connected to address the catastrophe ASAP.

“We jumped on creating affirmative music that calls for unity and pays respect to the real doers in Ukrainian defence, such as President Zelensky, who demonstrated previously unheard of stamina and heroism.”

Claypool said the track “is not intended to be a song of condemnation,” but one of “unity.”