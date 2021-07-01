Gojira announce 2022 UK and European tour: “Let’s finally get together”

Gojira have announced a UK and European tour for 2022 – check out the schedule below.

The French band will hit the road in the new year for a run of shows in support of their seventh album ‘Fortitude’, which was released in April.

Beginning the tour in Helsinki, Gojira will go on to make stop-offs in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Prague, Budapest and other cities throughout January into February and March 2022.

They will touch down in London on March 4 for a headline concert at Alexandra Palace. Dates will follow at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (March 5), Newcastle City Hall (March 6), O2 Academy Glasgow (March 8), Belfast’s Ulster Hall (March 10), Dublin’s National Stadium (March 11), Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse (March 13) and Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (March 14).

“Europe! We are coming for you soon!” Gojira wrote on Twitter today (July 1). “Come celebrate the return of live music and our new album Fortitude with us. We are preparing something special. Let’s finally get together #family.”

Gojira will be joined on the tour by special guests Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve. Tickets go on sale next Monday (July 5) at 11am CET/10am BST – purchase yours here.

Meanwhile, the band are also set to perform at Slipknot’s Knotfest Iowa in September. Faith No More, Megadeth and Lamb Of God will also play the one-day event in Indianola, IA.

In a review of Gojira’s latest album, NME wrote: “Positioning themselves somewhere between Bring Me The Horizon’s future-metal and the brute force of the genre’s legends, Gojira might be the perfect metal band for right now.”