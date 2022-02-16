Gojira reschedule UK and European tour due to COVID-19

Gojira have rescheduled their upcoming UK and European tour due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The French metal titans were supposed to hit the road last month, beginning in Helsinki, with stop-offs in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Berlin, Prague, Budapest and other cities throughout January into February and March.

However, they’ve announced that they will now kick off their European tour on July 5 in Brussels and conclude it in Milan on July 31 at Carroponte.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour, meanwhile, has moved to 2023 and will begin on February 11 in Dublin and conclude at London’s Alexandra Palace on February 22.

Gojira will then play rescheduled shows in Bordeaux, Paris, Luxembourg and Lyon between February 24 and 28, 2023.

“We cannot express how much we appreciate your continued patience and support while we worked through last month’s postponement,” the band said in a social media post.

“Despite our best efforts to resume touring this month, the continued uncertainty in various territories has left us with no other choice but to reschedule the remaining dates of the tour as well.

“In light of this unfortunate news we are pleased to share the rescheduled dates for the entire European Tour below.”

Original tickets for the tour – which sees support from special guests Alien Weaponry and Employed To Serve – remain valid. You can get any remaining tickets here and see the new tour dates below.

JULY 2022

5 – Brussels Forest National, Belgium

6 – Oberhausen Turbinhalle 2, Germany

8 – Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

9 – Munich Neue Theaterfabrik, Germany

11 – Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

13 – Tilburg O13, Netherlands

14 – Tilburg O13, Netherlands

16 – Copenhagen Kb Hallen, Denmark

17 – Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

19 – Helsinki House Of Culture, Finland

21 – Stockholm Annex, Sweden

23 – Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

25 – Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

26 – Wroclaw A2, Poland

27 – Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

29 – Vienna Gasometer, Austria

30 – Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia

31 – Milan Alcatraz, Italy

FEBRUARY 2023

11 – Dublin National Stadium, UK

12 – Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

14 – Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall, UK

15 – Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow, UK

17 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

19 – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

21 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

22 – London Alexandra Palace, UK

24 – Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France

25 – Paris Accor Arena, France

26 – Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

28 – Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Meanwhile, Gojira have become one of the latest bands to have some fossils named after them.

The band have had a trio of “brittle star fossils” named in their honour by scientists at Luxembourg’s Natur Musee and America’s Florida Museum (via Kerrang!).

The brittle stars, which are a similar shape to starfish, were discovered in France, Luxembourg and Austria on what was once the Jurassic Tethys Ocean bed.