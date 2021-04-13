Gojira share new single, ‘Into The Storm’, ahead of album release

French metal act Gojira have shared a new single, ‘Into The Storm’, ahead of their forthcoming album’s arrival.

The new single, and the fourth to be lifted from their new album ‘Fortitude’, jumps between time signatures while keeping a hard-hitting pulse all the way through.

“This song is infused with the concept of civil disobedience. Acting accordingly with our deepest wisdom and standing for what is precious and good in this world. The only possible revolution is the one that blossoms from within us,” vocalist Joe Duplantier explained in a statement.

Advertisement

“Change will come from individuals. Laws are meant to be bent and shaped to our vital needs. LAWS WILL FOLLOW!”

Listen to ‘Into The Storm’ below:

‘Fortitude’ is Gojira’s first album in five years and is set for release April 30 through Roadrunner. ‘Into The Storm’ follows on from the band’s previous singles ‘Born For One Thing’, ‘Another World’ and ‘Amazonia’, which was accompanied by a fundraiser for The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil.

“We don’t want to just release a song called ‘Amazonia’ – we want to do something on top of that,” Duplantier said. “We feel a responsibility as artists to offer a way for people to take action.”

Advertisement

Gojira plan to tour ‘Fortitude’ through the US later this year in support of Deftones, kicking off in mid-August.