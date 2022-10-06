Golden Child to perform in Canada, Mexico and Brazil for upcoming ‘Meet & Live Grand America’ tour

K-pop group Golden Child have announced new stops for their ongoing ‘Meet & Live Grand America’ tour.

US-based production company Studio PAV announced on social media that the boyband will be embarking on a continuation of their ‘Meet & Live’ tour of the United States, which first ran from June to July.

The forthcoming ‘Meet & Live Grand America’ tour will see Golden Child return to perform in unspecified cities in the US, before hopping over to Canada, Brazil and Mexico. Their shows in Canada, Brazil and Mexico will mark their first outside of Seoul and the US since they debuted in 2017.

Although specific dates have yet to be allocated to these stops at the time of publication, Studio PAV indicated that the tour is set to run from November 24 to December 11. More information regarding ticketing, venues and exact locations of Golden Child’s stops are to be announced at a later stage.

#GOLDENNESS 💛 the boys are coming back to the United States and stopping by Canada, Mexico and Brazil for the first time during ⚔️GOLDEN CHILD Meet & Live Grand America Tour⚔️#GoldenChild #골든차일드 #GOLDENCHILDinUSA #GOLDENCHILDinMexico #GOLDENCHILDinBrazil pic.twitter.com/9FG08TIuQi — Studio PAV (@studio_pav) October 5, 2022

As part of the first rendition of the ‘Meet & Live’ US tour, Golden Child played in a total of 10 cities across the country. Their trek included a performance at the NYC SummerStage Concert Program in new York, as part of the line-up for the Korea Cultural Center of NY’s Korea Gayoje.

Member and leader Daeyeol is expected to be absent from the forthcoming ‘Meet & Live Grand America’ tour, as he is currently serving his mandatory military conscription after enlisting in March this year. He was also absent from the tour’s first run.

Meanwhile, K-pop boyband SF9 recently announced Seoul and North American dates for their upcoming ‘Live Fantasy #4 Delight’ tour, due to begin in November with a three-night show in their home city. SF9 will perform shows across five US cities thereafter.