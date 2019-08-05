The track comes as Gold Panda confirms the latest news on another project

Gold Panda has released his first new music for three years.

Standalone single ‘Transactional Relationship’ can be heard below. It marks the first track under the Gold Panda name since his EP ‘The Good Times Are Just Beginning’ in 2016.

‘Transactional Relationship’ is based around a sample of ‘Sever’ by Hilary Woods from her album ‘Colt’. The video is based in a dry cleaning shop.

Gold Panda, real name Derwin Schlecker, said of the new single: “I made the track at home. I had a track nearly done and I’d bought the Hilary Woods LP after seeing her support Low at London Barbican and decided to give it a play during a tea break.”

He continued: “There were bits that went really well with what I’d made, so I decided to chop parts up in my mpc and layered them over my track, thus ruining Hilary’s song for evermore. I did a sort of ‘live take’ and that was it.”

Since ‘The Good Times Are Just Beginning’ and its accompanying third Gold Panda album ‘Good Luck And Do Your Best’, the Essex musician has formed the duo Selling with Jas Shaw of Simian Mobile Disco. Their debut album ‘On Reflection’ was released in 2018.

Shaw and Schlecker are currently in the studio making a second Selling album.

Gold Panda also released a house music album, ‘Jag Trax’, under the alias DJ Jenifa, last year.

There are four Gold Panda shows in the US and Italy between now and October, but there are currently no confirmed concerts in the UK or Ireland.