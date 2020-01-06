Golden Globes: Watch Elton John’s brilliant reaction to Taron Egerton’s ‘Rocketman’ victory

Elton John showed his support for Taron Egerton at the Golden Globes last night (January 5) as he was seen wildly celebrating the actor’s victory for his leading turn in Rocketman.

The Welsh star’s portrayal of Elton in the acclaimed biopic beat the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) to scoop the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical).

And as Egerton’s victory was announced, Elton arguably had the best reaction of all. The music icon was seen cheering and waving his fists in the air as Egerton headed to the stage to accept the award, where he thanked the singer in his acceptance speech.

“I’m so honoured to be nominated alongside a bunch of legitimate icons”, he said.

“This role has changed my life. It’s been the best experience of my life.”

HOW YOU GONNA LEAVE ELTON JOHN HANGING AFTER WINNING AN AWARD FOR PLAYING ELTON JOHN pic.twitter.com/FRTBh6h70w — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 6, 2020

Concluding his speech, he said of Elton: “To Elton John, thank you for the music, thank you for living life less ordinary, and thank you for being my friend.”

Elton also had a victory of his own on the night as he and his long-standing songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song for ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ from Rocketman.

Elsewhere, 1917 emerged as the big winner at the ceremony as Sam Mendes’ war epic picked up a slew of awards, including Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Director for Mendes.

On the small screen, there were also major wins for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s acclaimed series Fleabag.