Goldfrapp leads the latest list of names announced to appear at this year’s Kendal Calling festival.

Last month (January 29), the Lake District festival announced a huge line up for its 15th anniversary year, with the likes of Foals, Stereophonics, Supergrass and Primal Scream headlining.

The event, which takes place between July 30 and August 3 in the Lake District’s Lowther Deer Park, will feature a special “arcade theme” in its anniversary year.

Alongside Goldfrapp, other new acts announced include The Slow Readers Club, False Advertising, Feet and Retro Video Club.

Speaking about their upcoming appearance at the festival, Feet said: “Kendal will be a nice one for sure, tenting in the wilderness always makes for a much more immersive experience than Reading’s Ramada Inn. Though it’s said to be easier to sleep in rural areas, Harry’s endless string of DofE anecdotes will see to that!”

Retro Video Club added: “Can’t wait to play the festival, we’ve seen how big the line up has been the last few years, and are delighted to be involved!”

Other acts announced to play across the festival include Blossoms, Craig David’s TS5, The Kooks, Johnny Marr, Dizzee Rascal, You Me At Six, DMA’s, Sister Sledge, Pale Waves, Easy Life, Jade Bird, Marika Hackman, The Magic Gang, Sundara Karma, The Murder Capital and many more.

Speaking about this year’s line-up, festival director Andy Smith commented: “This is it! This is our most staggering lineup yet, to celebrate our 15-year journey. We have been trying to get Foals on the bill for many years, and it’s long been a dream to have Supergrass and their very large back catalogue of hits joining us – the first album I ever bought!

“But what would a birthday party be without old friends? We are happy campers indeed knowing that Stereophonics, Primal Scream and Dizzee Rascal will be joining us in the fields. The music is only part of the fun – this year more than any other we’re really ramping up immersive activities and games right across the park and very excited to be announcing a whole lineup of new areas, venues, activities and events over the coming months. Roll on summer!”

Last year, Courteeners, Doves, Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rogers and Chic and Orbital headlined the four-day event.