Goldie believes humans are descended from aliens: “Mars is an old gaff we used to live at”

Goldie has suggested that humans could be direct descendants of aliens.

The drum and bass pioneer has theorised that otherworldly ancestors could have lived on Mars long before Earth became inhabited by human kind.

He told the Daily Star:”Humans can’t live in space because that’s where negative energy comes from and we implode – note to self.

Advertisement

“And our ancestors used to live there. Mars is like an old fucking gaff we used to live at.

“It’s an old fucking house party.”

He added: “I always get that weird thing when people start saying, ‘Oh here we go with Aliens’. But we are aliens. We are a manifestation of power, energy in the universe that’s manifested itself in one consciousness.

“Where do we come from? We are the manifestation of an infinite universe in infancy.”

However, Goldie won’t be following the likes of Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson on his own voyage into space.

Advertisement

“I’m not going to go to space because it’s too expensive and somebody has already done it. It costs billions. How much was that trip?,” he said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Goldie joined forces with close friends Noel Gallagher, Mick Jagger and Stormzy last month (July 11) to host a special party for the final of Euro 2020.