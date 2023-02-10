Goldie, Ghetts and more for new London festival Project 6 from Outlook organisers

Ghetts, Goldie, Channel Tres, Hudson Mohawke and more will perform as part of Project 6, a new South London festival from the team behind Outlook, Dimensions, Cross the Tracks and We Out Here.

Project 6 will take place on May 26, and will span both a daytime event at Brockwell Park along with various night sessions at venues across London, including fabric, Brixton Electric and Village Underground. The likes of Shy FX, Flohio, Fabio and Grooverider, Ojerime, Pip Millett, Calibre and DJ Storm also appear on the bill.

Notably, the festival’s line-up lists appearances from Rustie, teasing a live return for the Scottish electronic artist. Back in 2015, the producer cancelled live appearances and announced he was taking a break from touring, citing “addiction & mental health problems” on Twitter at the time. He has not performed live since.

“We’re proud to announce Project 6, a brand new event with a carefully curated line-up that covers a daytime festival and 10 nighttime sessions across some of London’s best dancefloors,” organisers said in a statement when announcing Project 6.

“Clubs are a vital part of this city’s vibrant music scene and we wanted to create a festival where music lovers can enjoy music outdoors in the summer sun, while placing equal focus on the city’s treasured club spaces,” the statement continued.

“Project 6 is about community, supporting venues, artists, labels, collectives and bringing people together celebrating the music we love.”

See the full line-up via Project 6’s website here. Early bird tickets are on sale now.