Goldie Lookin Chain announce 20th anniversary UK tour

Goldie Lookin Chain have announced a UK tour to take place later this year, marking the Newport comedy hip-hop group’s 20th anniversary.

The band, who released The Streets-parodying ‘Original Pyrite Material’ last October, will play nine shows between September and December.

So Big news… #twentyyearsofgoldielookinchain #2000-2020 GET INVOLVEDTickets on sale Thursday at 10AM… Posted by Goldie Lookin Chain (GLC) on Monday, April 27, 2020

Seven of the shows are in the band’s native Wales, and include an intimate gig in Narbeth and a homecoming gig at Newport’s Newport Centre.

Goldie Lookin Chain will play:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 04 – Birmingham, The Mill

Friday 18 – Porthcawl, Grand Pavillion



OCTOBER

Saturday 24 – Aberystwyth, Arts Centre

NOVEMBER

Saturday 07 – Narberth, Queens Hall

Saturday 21 – Newport, Newport Centre

Thursday 26 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru



DECEMBER

Friday 04 – Swansea, Sin City

Friday 18 – Leeds, Warehouse

Saturday 19 – Cardiff, Tramshed

The gigs will mark the group’s 20th year together since forming in Newport in 2000. In 2012, the band’s Rhys Hutchings, known in the band as Zardoz, P Xain and Dwain Xain Zedong, became a Labour councillor in his home town, serving for five years.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve had to do since my Duke of Edinburgh Award when I was 15 years old,” he later said.

The dates are dependent on the UK relaxing its current restrictions on mass gatherings, which are currently banned in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. They have already been forced to cancel a number of spring shows.

Goldie Lookin Chain have remained busy throughout the pandemic, hosting live-streams and posting new material online.

It includes ‘The Self-Isolation Rap’, which came complete with a music video filmed via Zoom.