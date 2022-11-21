Goldie Lookin Chain premiere World Cup anthem ‘Football Football Football’

Goldie Lookin Chain have released their Wales World Cup football anthem called ‘Football Football Football’.

The patriotic track from the Newport comedy hip-hop group comes ahead of Wales’ first group stage match with USA today (November 21), the first time Wales has been in a World Cup in 60 years.

The earworm chant simply repeats the words: “football, football football football. Football, football football goal.”

You can listen to the “unofficial anthem of ALL football” and watch the Newport-shot video below.

Last year, Goldie Lookin Chain shared ‘WELLEND’, their sea shanty parody which lampooned certain fans of Paul Weller.

Elsewhere, various musicians have spoken about their refusal perform at the World Cup, which started last night (November 20) in Qatar’s capital of Doha, and will run until December 18.

Dua Lipa recently denied rumours that she was to be involved, calling on Qatar to fulfil the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the tournament

Rod Stewart also said he turned down almost £1million to perform at the World Cup, saying “it’s not right”, while Robbie Williams responded to criticism for being booked to perform at the Qatar World Cup, saying it would be “hypocritical” for him to not go.

Meanwhile, Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, was today accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record.

Morgan Freeman was also criticised for opening the World Cup ceremony, with fans describing the Oscar-winning actor’s appearance as “disappointing”.