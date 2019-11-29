GoldLink responds after being accused of making “disrespectful” comments about Mac Miller

GoldLink has responded after he was accused of making “disrespectful” comments about Mac Miller by Anderson.Paak.

The rapper, real name D’Anthony Carlos, took to Instagram earlier this week to discuss his relationship with the late star.

Captioning a black and white image of Miller, GoldLink wrote: “At your peak, you were the archetypal rapper all of us wanted to be; which was independent. But also just a kid with really bright eyes about life.”

Advertisement

He then explained that the pair “weren’t always on the best of terms” and recalled an encounter in which he played Miller his new album. After explaining they “didn’t talk” afterwards, he claimed that Miller had “thought [his record] was absolutely incredible.”

He went on to mention his Anderson .Paak-featuring single ‘Unique’ within the lengthy upload, before Paak later responded to call him out over his “disrespectful, narcissistic, jealous [and] grossly unnecessary post…”

Advertisement

He continued: “You are the first to disrespect my friend who is no longer here for absolutely no reason and I can’t stand for that.”

anderson paak went off on goldlink as he should. pic.twitter.com/huXlPfDdLs — somila. (@somila_n) November 27, 2019

Now, he has said that Miller was his “best friend” and claimed he was one of the first people to support him in his career.

Advertisement

“Without Mac Miller, there would be no GoldLink …” he told the crowd at a recent show.

“I’mma be a sacrifice for everybody in this fuckin’ shit right now. You say whatever the fuck you want … you say it however the fuck you want it. You don’t have to explain yourself to no-motherfuckin’-body … we ain’t worried about n***as that we don’t know.”

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive at his San Fernando Valley home in September of last year. His death was confirmed as an accidental overdose. He was 26 years old.

Last month, a drug dealer pleaded not guilty to supplying Miller with counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl that led to his death.